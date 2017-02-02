Kelantan government says polygamy good to combat illegal marriage

Berita Harian quoted the state’s Women, Family and State Welfare Agency chairman, Mumtaz Md Nawi as saying that married Muslim men planning to take another wife should convey their intentions to the Shariah Court immediately. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Eligible Muslim men with “desire” for a second wife are encouraged to practice polygamy, the Kelantan government reportedly said tonight as part of its campaign to combat illegal marriage in the conservative Islamic state.

“In Kelantan, whether or not it’s the first or second marriage, we encourage it.

“Those eligible (for polygamy), it’s important that they express their desire to the Shariah Court and not resort to eloping abroad, or through any illegal means,” Mumtaz told reporters at the sideline of a state function in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

But Mumtaz stressed that the state only encourages those who qualify to practice polygamy, the Malay paper reported.

“This is because marriage will inevitably lead to having a child. So the welfare of the wife and child must be taken care of,” he said.

The concept of polygamy in Islam is controversial. Some clerics pointing to the Prophet Muhammad argue that the religion allows the men to wed as many as four wives, provided that he could afford to “fairly” oversee their welfare and treat each wife justly.

But clerics critical of the idea pointed out that the practice was only exceptional for the Prophet, whom had four wives because he married the widows of his comrades that died in battle as a way to care for them.

Muslim feminists have also argued against polygamy since it would be impossible to ensure that the “emotional welfare” of all four wives are fairly addressed by one man.

Mumtaz said today the state will hold forums and public education on the matter.

“In this matter… what we want to do is to encourage polygamy not from the perspective of financial support, but as a way to spread knowledge.

“If you cannot be fair then marry one only and if lust is what is driving you to be polygamous then that is not the way,” he said.