Kelantan Forestry Department defends Orang Asli blockade bust

The Kelantan Forestry Department defended its move to dismantle a blockade erected by the Orang Asli in the state. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Kelantan Forestry Department said it dismantled a blockade erected by the Orang Asli in the state as it had already warned the activists to remove the structure in November.

Department director Zahari Ismail also acknowledged that several arrests were made in the operations, but did not confirm if these included two journalists as previously alleged by lawyer and activist Siti Kasim.

“Huts and blockade were erected on the permanent forest reserve and not in their own village area,” he said, adding that it violated the National Forestry Enactment 1984.

“JPNK suspects that there is an intervention from outsiders which leads to a large number of Orang Asli to act against the law,” he said, urging Orang Asli community to respect the law and not be easily duped and influenced by outsiders.

He added that the six arrests involved four cases of trespassing into a permanent forest reserve in Ulu Galas and an illegal sawmill.

He said all cases have been investigated under the National Forest Enactment 1984 and will be passed to public prosecutors for further action.

He added that a total of 133 officers from Pengkalan Chepa were involved in the operation that will be continued following its success.