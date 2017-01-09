Kelantan flood victims return home as situation improves

KOTA BHARU, Jan 9 — The flood situation in Kelantan has improved with all districts, except Tumpat, back to normal at noon today.

All flood evacuation centres in the Pasir Mas district were closed this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department's Infobanjir, only 491 flood victims in the Tumpat district have yet to return home as at 1pm today.

The flood victims, from 146 families, are being accommodated at three relief centres in the Tumpat district.

Based on the weather condition, more of the victims are expected to return home today. — Bernama