Kelantan flood victims decrease this afternoon

Sunday January 8, 2017
04:29 PM GMT+8

The number of flood victims in Kelantan dropped to 4,196 people as of 1pm today compared with 4,695 this morning, according to Bernama. — Bernama picThe number of flood victims in Kelantan dropped to 4,196 people as of 1pm today compared with 4,695 this morning, according to Bernama. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 8 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan dropped to 4,196 people as of 1pm today compared with 4,695 this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department via the Infobanjir application, 12 evacuation centres remained open to house victims from Tumpat and Pasir Mas.

Tumpat recorded the highest with 2,517 people (849 families) at seven evacuation centres, while Pasir Mas housed 1,679 victims (551 families) at five centres.

However, according to the state government website, http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang was currently below the danger level (9m), with a decreasing trend (8.77m), compared with 8.87 metre this morning.

The readings for Sungai Kelantan, at Jambatan Guillemard, Tanah Merah also dropped to 12.48 metres compared with 12.53 metres this morning but still remained below the danger level of 16 metres. Meanwhile, the water level for other main rivers has returned to normal. — Bernama

