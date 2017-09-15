Kelantan Fire Dept finds 17 religious schools operating without permits

KOTA BARU, Sept 15 ― The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has detected 17 religious schools in the state operating without permits from the department.

Its director Nazili Mahmood said the schools, located in several districts in Kelantan, were found to be at high risk in the event of a fire, as the buildings’ safety features were inadequate.

“We find that most of the pondok schools operating without permits are vulnerable to fires, because the electrical wiring system and the wooden structure of the building are old,” he said when contacted here, today.

Nazili said the department had advised all the owners of the pondok schools to increase safety measures, such as rewiring the premises, installing smoke detectors, as well as fixing grills which could be opened during emergencies.

“Based on our records, most fire cases involving pondok schools are usually due to short circuits, as well as negligence in using the kitchen stove and mosquito repellents,” he said.

Nazili was commenting on the fire incident at Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, Jalan Keramat Unjung, Kuala Lumpur earlier today, which claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers. ― Bernama