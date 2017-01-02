Kelantan evacuees down to 1,159 as flood recedes

KOTA BHARU, Jan 2 — The number of evacuees in flood-hit Kelantan dropped slightly, to 1,159 from 343 families, as at 1pm today, from 1,284 from 346 families as at 8am.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force director Zainuddin Hussin said the district of Kuala Krai had 522 evacuees from 137 families; Jeli 32 (13); Tanah Merah 367 (112); Machang 79 (18) and Pasir Mas 159 (63).

"All the evacuees are being accommodated at 24 relief centres in the five districts," he said when contacted by Bernama.

He expected the number of evacuees to continue to drop as the situation in flood-hit Kuala Krai, Jeli and Tanah Merah was improving.

Meanwhile, the state government portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, reported that Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang measured 10.22 metres, up from 10.19 metres as at 8am. The danger level of the river is 9 metres.

It said the rising level was due to the water from upstream flowing down to the sea, through Rantau Panjang and then Tumpat.

The levels of three other rivers in Kelantan — Sungai Galas at Dabong, Sungai Lebir at Tualang and Sungai Kelantan at the Krai Steps — continued to drop and were at the alert point at 1pm, it said. — Bernama