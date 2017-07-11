Kelantan development curtailed due to uncooperative state government, deputy minister says

KOTA BARU, July 11 — Implementation of the development agenda in Kelantan is hampered due to lack of cooperation from the PAS-led state government, said Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

He said the scenario could be changed if the Kelantan people were to give Barisan Nasional (BN) the mandate in the 14th General Election (GE14).

This would enable development projects to be implemented more effectively and professionally, he added.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is also Kelantan Umno Liaison deputy chairman, said Kelantan was among states to receive high allocation in the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) and as such development plans should have been well-implemented.

“For example, for Tanah Merah, there was an allocation of RM21 million to build three multi-purpose halls for the people, but the project could not be implemented because there is no land.

“It will be more unfortunate if the allocation, which has already been approved, has to be returned to the federal government,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Education Department Aidilfitri gathering here yesterday.

He said the state government should realise that development carried out by the federal government in Kelantan was for the people’s benefit. ­— Bernama