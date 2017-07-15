Kelantan deputy MB latest to sue EC, cites Selangor’s absence in redelineation

Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah argued that the EC failed to comply with a constitutional requirement for all peninsular states to have their electoral boundaries reviewed as a single unit. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Kelantan deputy mentri besar has filed a legal challenge against the Election Commission (EC) over its allegedly unconstitutional exclusion of Selangor in the second round of its proposed redelineation.

Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah, who also identified himself in the lawsuit as a PAS vice-president, argued that the EC failed to comply with a constitutional requirement for all peninsular states to have their electoral boundaries reviewed as a single unit.

He said the EC had carried out its first round of local enquiries — held to hear objections to its first redelineation proposals dated September 8, 2016 for Peninsular Malaysia — from October 31, 2016 to February 28, 2017.

However, he noted that Selangor was not included In the EC’s March 2017 notice of its second version of redelineation proposals for Peninsular Malaysia.

The EC controversially omitted Selangor pending the outcome of the state’s lawsuit over the same exercise.

“I was further advised by my lawyer and I truly believe that the respondents do not have the powers to exclude Selangor from that notice as the powers to do so are not provided for by Article 113(6) of the Federal Constitution,” the Panchor assemblyman said in a court document made available to Malay Mail Online.

Mohd Amar cited Article 113(6), in which the EC is required to hold three separate electoral reviews for Sabah, Sarawak, and the “States of Malaya”. The “States of Malaya” covers the states in the peninsula as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

He said he understood “States of Malaya” to mean that the exercise must be for a unified review that includes all states in Peninsular Malaysia.

“I honestly and humbly believe that the exclusion of a component from the States of Malaya contravenes the provision of the Federal Constitution and that contravention would clearly affect the electoral redelineation structure and democratic system in Malaysia,” he added.

In his application, Mohd Amar is asking the courts to quash the EC’s March 3, 2017 notice as unconstitutional due to its contravention of Article 113(6).

He is also seeking for the courts to order the suspension of any redelineation process or proceedings arising from the March 3, 2017 proposals, until the end of his legal challenge.

The lawsuit named the EC, EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah and EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh as respondents.

Mohd Amar’s lawyer, Nik Barum Nik Abdullah, told Malay Mail Online that the legal challenge was filed on April 27.

He said the hearing at the Kota Baru High Court for leave for judicial review has been fixed for July 27.

There are also eight other ongoing court challenges over the EC’s redelineation exercise. For quick facts on this topic, click on this cheat sheet.