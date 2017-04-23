Kelantan congratulates Sultan Muhammad V on installation as new king tomorrow

The Kelantan state government today congratulated Sultan Muhammad V on his installation as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, April 23 — The Kelantan state government today congratulated Sultan Muhammad V on his installation as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur, tomorrow.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the people of Kelantan were very grateful and proud that His Majesty has been chosen to be the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia to rule the country in fairness and equality under the guidance of Islamic law.

“Everybody knows that prioritises the religion. During his rule in Kelantan, the palace opened the doors to people so that they can listen to religious lectures, perform special prayers such as Tarawih and Qiamullail especially in the month of Ramadan.

“This is a uniqueness of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V. The state government and the people of Kelantan will always pray for His Majesty to always be given the strength to rule the country in fairness and equality, in order to build a harmonious and peaceful Malaysia with Allah’s grace,” he said in a statement here today.

Sultan Muhammad V ascended the throne of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to succeed Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu ‘adzam Shah who completed his reign as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 12, last year. — Bernama