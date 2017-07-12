Kelantan collects RM3.2m for People’s Highway Fund

KOTA BARU, July 12 — The Kelantan government has collected RM3.2 million through the People’s Highway Trust Fund established five years ago to finance the construction of a 10km highway from Bukit Tiu to Berangan Mek Nab in Machang.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Utilities and Information Technology Committee chairman Datuk Hanifa Ahmad said RM2 million of the sum had been spent to finance part of the project so far.

“Our initial plan is for the project to be completed by March 2018 but, after the appointed contractor, Jambatan Kedua Construction & Consultancy Sdn Bhd, withdrew, we had to appoint a new contractor.

“The new completion date is October 2018,” he told the State Assembly sitting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (BN-Ayer Lanas) who had wanted to know the breakdown on the use of the People’s Highway Trust Fund and to whom the payments were made. — Bernama