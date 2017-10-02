Kelantan Chopper Garage Club apologises to Thais

Screengrab of the Malaysian bikers taken from a Thai news channel published on YouTube. KOTA BARU, Oct 2 — The Kelantan Chopper Garage Club (CGK) today publicly apologised to the Narathiwat governor and the people of Thailand for its negligence in organising a high-powered motorcycle convoy in the province, which went viral on social media recently.

CGK president Diami Yusoff said the letter of apology was handed over to Thailand’s acting Consul-General in Kota Baru, Jantarat Ngamchana at the consulate here about 10am.

“The incident happened at an intersection in Narathiwat province, southern Thailand when we were in a convoy organised in conjunction with the sixth ‘Mahabbah Programme’ on Sept 22.

“It happened spontaneously and we admit that it was an offence and promise if we are given the permission to hold such a programme again, we will respect and follow the safety rules in the country,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Diami said the 10.30am incident involving 57 motorcycles was not intentional.

“We were visiting the tahfiz schools and mosques as well as meeting with the ‘ulama’ there. It was our usual programme where we donate essential items,” he said.

The action of the Malaysian bikers on convoy blocking traffic at a busy road junction in southern Thailand caused an uproar from the province’s social media users.

Many of the Kingdom’s netizens voiced their displeasure when the video clip of the incident was uploaded to Facebook on the Hatyai Fanpage Group account on Sept 27, several days after the actual incident. — Bernama