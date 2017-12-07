Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Kelantan centre still sheltering 32 flood evacuees today morning

Thursday December 7, 2017
10:15 AM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, Dec 7 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan remained at 32 people as at 8am.  

According to the Welfare Department (JKM) Infobanjir portal, the victims from eight families were housed at a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bunohan, Tumpat.

The evacuees were from Kampung Kajang Sebidang, Kampung Jelujok and Kampung Kubang Sawa.   

Tumpat District JKM officer Mohd Joharye Shafie said the victims involved could not return home as the floodwater in their areas had not receded.

The weather was reported to be cloudy. — Bernama

