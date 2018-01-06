Kelantan BN manifesto based on Islamic concept, Asyraf Wajdi says

Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPASIR PUTEH, Jan 6 — The manifesto being drafted by Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) for the upcoming 14th General Election (GE-14) will be based on Islam, said Kelantan Umno Religious Affairs Bureau chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said Umno is not going to confuse and mislead the people with mere political rhetoric to win the election.

“We will instead take a holistic and comprehensive approach based on existing capabilities,” he told reporters at a gathering with the fishing community at Tok Bali here today.

Earlier, Asyraf Wajdi together with Semerak assemblyman Datuk Zawawi Othman and Selising assemblyman Zulkifli Ali attended a fishing boat procession which stretched from Tok Bali river mouth to the Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) fishing port in Tok Bali.

Asyraf Wajdi who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said the manifesto would also include a plan to bring about development in the Tok Bali area which has the potential to be a new growth centre that could boost the state’s economy. — Bernama