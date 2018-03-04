Kelana Jaya LRT station to get shuttle buses pending repairs

Repair works being carried out on the damaged roof at the temporarily-closed Kelana Jaya LRT station, March 4, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia BerhadPETALING JAYA, March 4 — Shuttle buses from the Taman Bahagia LRT station will continue its feeder service to the damaged Kelana Jaya station until repair works are completed.

The service began yesterday after heavy storms blew off the roof at the Kelana Jaya LRT station around 2.30pm.

A Prasarana Malaysia Berhad spokesman told Malay Mail as of noon on Sunday, contractors were still working on the damaged roof of the station.

“Workers are working hard to restore the station’s roof, as the station will remain closed in the meantime,” he said.

Commuters travelling to temporarily-closed Kelana Jaya LRT station by using the feeder bus service from the Taman Bahagia station, while repairs are being made to the damaged station, March 4, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Berhad The spokesman said services will resume at the station once repairs are completed, which might take days.

Yesterday’s incident had caused temporary panic among commuters, as the elevated train station’s platform was littered with debris.

Pictures and videos of the incident was shared on social media following the storm, which showed what resembled broken roof tiles strewn across the platforms among trapped commuters.