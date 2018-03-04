Kelana Jaya LRT station to get shuttle buses pending repairs

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — Shuttle buses from the Taman Bahagia LRT station will continue its feeder service to the damaged Kelana Jaya station until repair works are completed.
The service began yesterday after heavy storms blew off the roof at the Kelana Jaya LRT station around 2.30pm.
A Prasarana Malaysia Berhad spokesman told Malay Mail as of noon on Sunday, contractors were still working on the damaged roof of the station.
“Workers are working hard to restore the station’s roof, as the station will remain closed in the meantime,” he said.
Yesterday’s incident had caused temporary panic among commuters, as the elevated train station’s platform was littered with debris.
Pictures and videos of the incident was shared on social media following the storm, which showed what resembled broken roof tiles strewn across the platforms among trapped commuters.