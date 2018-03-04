Kelana Jaya LRT resumes operations tomorrow morning

Commuters travelling to temporarily-closed Kelana Jaya LRT station by using the feeder bus service from the Taman Bahagia station, while repairs are being made to the damaged station, March 4, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana BerhadPETALING JAYA, March 4 — Services at the Kelana Jaya LRT station will resume at 6am tomorrow after it was shut down when a roof collapsed from heavy storms.

A statement by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad stated most of repair works on the collapsed roofs at the platforms were completed around 6pm this evening.

It said the repairs were completed, albeit being forced to temporarily halt from heavy rain this afternoon.

The transport company said repairs on other sections of roofing that mostly covered the tracks would continue over the next few days.

“Repairs on the other sections will be carried out after operational hours at the station, with the electricity supply to the tracks turned off.

“Customers are advised to adhere to notices displayed throughout the platform,” read the statement in reference to safety precautions.

In yesterday’s incident, parts of the roof at the train station were blown off by strong winds during a storm.

Services to the station were halted at around 2.30pm, as the platforms and tracks were riddled with debris from the collapsed roof tiles.

Trains from Gombak to Putra Heights and vice versa routed past the station without stopping for passengers.

Feeder buses from the Taman Bahagia LRT station to Kelana Jaya were then provided by Prasarana for passengers, which will cease to operate at the end of today’s regular hours.