Kelana Jaya line LRT delayed due to power disruption

The Kelana Jaya Light Rapid Transit (LRT) service was delayed for three hours following power disruption. — Picture courtesy of myrapid.com.myKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Kelana Jaya Light Rapid Transit (LRT) service was delayed for about three hours following power disruption from Gombak to Setiawangsa.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd spokesman Azhar Ghazali said the disruption caused several technical problems that affected the train’s brake system.

According the spokesman, the disruption began from 7.04am until 10.07am and they provided alternative trains as well as transit buses for the convenience of commuters throughout the period.

“The services have now been fully restored. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and commuters can get their refund from our customer service office,” he told Bernama.

This was the second time such power disruption had occurred at the LRT route, the first being last September. — Bernama