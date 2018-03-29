Kedah Umno Youth raps Mahathir for joining Bersih

Bersih 2.0 protesters gather in front of Parliament to protest against the Election Commission's electoral redelineation report, March 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari AnggaraALOR SETAR, March 29 — The Kedah Umno Youth movement today condemned the actions of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was in cahoots with the Bersih group, by joining a procession against the review of electoral boundaries.

Its chief, Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin, said Dr Mahathir’s actions were seen as hypocritical and insincere act as he, who had been a prime minister, should rightly know more about the electoral system in the country.

“No matter how deafening his talk is, it will not be able to change the existing system. In fact, he had also conducted such exercises in 1986 and 1995 which had given him political power for decades.

“The Opposition, who have always said they are strong, should not be afraid of this electoral boundaries review and should not use it as an excuse to seek political sympathy,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali joined hundreds of people in the procession yesterday morning to protest against the review of electoral boundaries.

The procession was organised by Bersih 2.0 to hand over a memorandum of protest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

“I also urge the Opposition to accept the truth and move on to new political battle phases. Let us seek the people’s mandate and not use this issue for political rhetorics,” he said. — Bernama