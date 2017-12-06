Kedah Umno man wants scrutiny of Dr M’s riches

Baling Umno chief Mohamed Noor Mohamed Amin wants Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's ‘extraordinary’ family wealth be examined. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's “extraordinary” family wealth should be examined, said a Kedah Umno Youth delegate who noted a royal inquiry's conclusion that breach of trust was involved in Bank Negara Malaysia's RM31.5 billion loss from the 1990s.

Speaking during the Umno Youth assembly today, Baling Umno chief Mohamed Noor Mohamed Amin, who spoke on behalf of the state chapter, also demanded stern action over the 1990s Bank Negara forex trading scandal that occurred during Dr Mahathir’s 22-year rule.

“The authorities should investigate the extraordinary wealth of Dr Mahathir’s family,” Mohamed Noor said.

Dr Mahathir, who is now chairman of the Pakatan Harapan Opposition pact, is a Kedah native and was previously MP for Kubang Pasu.

His son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, was also Kedah MB until the latter's removal in 2015, shortly before he teamed up with his father to form the opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Mohamed Noor stressed that the unauthorised forex trading had resulted in “real losses” and not “paper losses” as previously conveyed to the Cabinet and Parliament, and must be treated as crimes.

“All these individuals who are responsible should be charged, immediately,” he said.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the forex losses recommended that Dr Mahathir be investigated further for his role in the losses, and that jailed PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, once again Dr Mahathir’s ally, face criminal investigation for concealing information from the Cabinet at the time.