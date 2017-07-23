Kedah Umno liaison chief confident of ‘Chinese tsunami’ in GE14

Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said a ‘Chinese tsunami’ is expected to happen in GE14 as they are fed up with DAP. ― Bernama picJITRA, July 23 — Kedah Umno believes that a ‘Chinese tsunami’ would happen in the 14th general election (GE14) as the voters dump the DAP for Barisan Nasional (BN) as they are fed up.

Kedah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said a ‘Malay tsunami’ was also expected to happen in GE14 as their confidence in BN was growing.

“This shift is due to the fact that Chinese voters are not convinced with the DAP’s struggle after the party starts to cooperate with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“They (the Chinese) have lost faith in the DAP after what had happened in Penang,” he told reporters after the 5th annual delegates meeting of 4B Malaysia Alumni, here today.

Ahmad Bashah said BN would not feel threaten if Dr Mahathir wants to contest in Kedah, including in Langkawi as the people knew that he has a personal agenda.

“He (Dr Mahathir) is welcomed to contest in Langkawi, Kubang Pasu or other seats. BN believes that the voters will make the right decision,” said the Kedah Mentri Besar. — Bernama