Kedah to seek federal govt’s help if dams reach critical levels

Low water levels at dams in Kedah could result in Sungai Muda being reduced to a stream, as happened to Sungai Golok on the Thai-Malaysia border. — Picture by R. MahgeshanKUALA NERANG, Jan 15 — The Kedah government will seek assistance from the federal government if water levels in the state’s main dams reach a critical state.

State Local Government and Water Resources Committee chairman, Datuk Badrol Hisham Hashim said this was to ensure that the Pedu, Ahning and Muda dams continue to channel water supply for domestic, agricultural and industrial purposes.

“We will be monitoring the situation and be ready if it becomes increasingly critical. If this happens, we will call the departments concerned for a special meeting to overcome the problem.

“At the moment, among the preliminary measures taken is cloud seeding in the downstream areas and this usually has had a positive effect,” he said when met by reporters after the launching of the Janing Peak Motocross Championship at the Janing Peak Recreational Centre, here, today.

He, however, assured that water supply to residents would not be affected despite the low rainfall in Kedah’s lower region.

Badrol Hisham said water levels in the three main dams were feared to be insufficient still for padi cultivation in the coming season although they had shown an increase following heavy rain over the last few days.

He said the situation was worrying the farmers as the first phase of planting padi in areas under the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) would start on March 15, and the second, third and fourth phases on March 28, March 30 and April 15 respectively. — Bernama