Kedah to build second duty free zone in Bukit Kayu Hitam, MB says

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Jan 29 — Kedah plans to create its second duty-free zone after Langkawi by developing 6,000 hectares of land owned by the Kedah State Development Corporation (PKNK) and the private sector in Bukit Kayu Hitam for the purpose.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the matter was raised at the 17th Meeting of the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA)recently, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and also attended by him (Ahmad Bashah).

“At the meeting, the prime minister had instructed the NCIA together with PKNK to implement the plan,” he said after attending the state Gerakan Chinese New Year open house, here, today.

Ahmad Bashah said the area would be developed with various facilities and infrastructure such as hotels, housing, shopping complex and schools, thus attracting more tourists.

“Residents in the area will enjoy duty-free goods, and we hope this plan can be developed soon as besides Langkawi Island we want another duty-free zone, which is on the mainland,” he added. — Bernama