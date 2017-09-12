Kedah Sultan ― The ultimate Malay gentleman

Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, who died yesterday at the age of 89, was describe as a humble, grounded, inquisitive manand with a sense of humour. — Bernama pic ALOR STAR, Sept 12 — Humble, grounded, inquisitive and with a sense of humour.

Those were the words Kedahans used the most when describing their beloved Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, who died yesterday at the age of 89.

His subjects shared their fondest of memories and photographs with Malay Mail, as they joined millions of others in mourning one of the longest serving rulers in the country.

Sultan Abdul Halim ascended the throne of Kedah after the death of his father, Sultan Badlishah Almarhum Sultan Abdul Hamid Halim Shah, in 1958.

It has been almost 60 years that he has ruled Kedah, witnessing the rapid transformation of the state from a predominantly agrarian society to one blessed with diverse resources in tourism and manufacturing.

“He loved his island resort of Langkawi, often making trips there,” said veteran tourism activist Ahmad Pishol Isahak, who said the sultan was the ultimate Malay gentleman, who refined the mannerisms of the Malay royalty.

“He was exemplary to us all throughout the ages and until now, I will never forget the three occasions that I managed to spend time with him,” said Pishol.

Bayview Hotel Langkawi general manager Datuk KS Lee, who is among the longest serving general managers in the island resort, recalled the various moments he shared with Sultan Abdul Halim, saying he was humble and friendly.

Lee was often on duty whenever the sultan visited the island.

“He liked staying at our presidential suite as he could have a scenic view of the islands around Langkawi. It was pleasing to his eye.

“There were no airs about him and he used to stay here all the time before the state palace — Istana Bukit Malut — was completed a couple years ago.

“Tuanku also adored the local cuisine, often opting to consume fish porridge for breakfast together with the occasional French pastry of croissants,” said Lee.

He also loved his koay teow, chicken rice and other local dishes.

And there was the occasional wagyu beef which he would have in the evenings.

John Teoh, who manages the Langkawi Wildlife Park, said the late ruler attended the opening of the facility several years ago.

“He was friendly to all of the tourists that he met, shaking hands with anyone who was keen to extend an arm.”

Sultan Abdul Halim was also an avid golfer and he usually would compete in the Muadzam Shah Cup championships.

Irone Palani, who played in many such tournaments, said the ruler was down to earth, often ignoring protocol to mingle with his subjects and fellow golfers.

Former state executive councillor Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said that the sultan’s passion was his dedication to his duties as the state ruler.

“He was passionate about his responsibilities, including in overseeing the religious matters as well as the overall stewardship of the state.”

The sultan would be at his office almost every day, and after lunch, he would return again to check up on his duties, said Amiruddin.

“Even when he was unwell, he would make an effort to come,” he said.

Perlis and Kedah chapters of the Malaysian Association of Hotels chairman Eugene Dass said the humility displayed by Tuanku was an example to all his subjects living in Kedah.

Telaga Harbour senior operations manager Abdul Rahman Mahani described Sultan Abdul Halim as “the Sultan of the people”.