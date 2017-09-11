Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Kedah Sultan dies aged 89

Tools

Sultan Abdul Halim (centre) had been the immediate past Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and was the first Ruler to have held the post twice. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah of Kedah passed away at 2.30pm today.

The news was announced by the ruling Barisan Nasional on social media this evening, confirming earlier rumours of his death.

 

 

Sultan Abdul Halim had been the immediate past Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and was the first Ruler to have held the post twice.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5pm.

