Kedah sultan: Avoid corruption, power abuse and misappropriation

The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah reminded the state’s administrators and administrative machinery not to be involved in corrupt practices. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Jan 15 — The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah today reminded the state’s administrators and administrative machinery not to be involved in corrupt practices, abuse of power and misappropriation.

The Sultan said they must not only be seen as clean, but should also practise good values, besides being free of all forms of corruption and nepotism, to enable the general public to have confidence in the state administration’s transparency.

“The administrators and administrative machinery need to do the right thing and in the right manner and ways.” Sultan Abdul Halim said this at the congratulatory and investiture ceremony in conjunction with the ruler’s 89th birthday celebration at Istana Anak Bukit, here, today.

Also gracing the ceremony were the Raja Muda Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, Raja Puan Muda Kedah, Tengku Maliha Tengku Ariff; and Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

The Sultan said from another perspective, he also wished to see the administrative system and policy implementers to be more proactive and not be merely responsive.

“This demands change to be big-hearted administrators and deeply understanding the people’s issues and problems, not being tied down as mere desk officers, but instead, being able to think and act outside the box in tandem with the current needs,” he said.

On the current economic situation, Sultan Abdul Halim said he wanted the less fortunate, especially those left behind from mainstream development, be given proper attention.

“In this matter, I urge the Menteri Besar to effect action where the state’s economic growth can benefit the people directly and indirectly,” he said.

The Raja Muda Kedah led the list of state award and medal recipients in conjunction with the Sultan’s birthday celebration this time. — Bernama