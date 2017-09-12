Kedah state medical services closed today to commemorate Sultan’s passing

Flags fly at half mast in Kedah after the passing of Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah yesterday.ALOR SETAR, Sept 12 ― The service of all specialist clinics, outpatient clinics and elective surgery cases (not emergency cases) in hospitals throughout Kedah will be closed today in conjunction with the passing of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Kedah Health Department director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said those with medical appointments need to contact the hospitals involved to reschedule their appointment.

He said hospitals would also reschedule appointments of pregnant mothers and immunisation for children to Wednesday.

“However, the services of the Emergency and Trauma Department will resume as usual,” he said in a statement here today.

Sultan Abdul Halim passed away at Istana Anak Bukit, near here, at around 2.30pm yesterday and will be laid to rest at the Langgar Royal Mausoleum in the evening.

Dr Norhizan said all 1Malaysia Clinics will operate as usual from 10am to 10pm, except for the Bandar Alor Setar Health Clinic that provides extended hours services from 8am to 1pm.

He said rural clinics throughout the state will also be closed except for fixed emergency services provided by Health Clinics and Rural Clinics that are ‘on call’ based.

Dr Norhizan added that Health Clinics at the Alor Setar and Sungai Petani Urban Transformation Centres, dental clinics and specialist dental clinics at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital would also be closed tomorrow.

He said in the advent of emergencies, patients could seek treatment at nearby district hospitals as dental emergency services would resume as usual at district hospitals. ― Bernama