Kedah recovers from flood situation

ALOR SETAR, Sept 28 — Kedah recovered from the flash flood situation this evening after the last evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kodiang Lama, Kubang Pasu was officially closed at 6pm.

According to a statement from the Kedah Disaster Management Department Secretariat, 40 victims from seven families housed at the evacuation centre were allowed to return home after the situation returned to normal.

It said flood operations conducted by the Kedah Civil Defence Force which began last week also came to an end after the closure of the evacuation centre.

Heavy rain last Wednesday brought flash floods which caused residents in the Kota Setar, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda and Kubang Pasu districts to be evacuated to relief centres.

The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Kechil in Bukit Meriam, Kuala Muda was the first to be opened, comprising 261 evacuees before the situation worsened when 3,067 victims from 1,078 families were evacuated to 21 flood relief centres nationwide on Monday (Sept 25). — Bernama