Kedah police to expand use of bar code system to reduce motorcycle thefts

Kedah Police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff said the number of motorcycle thefts in Langkawi dropped to 142 last year from 190 in 2015 after the Langkawi District Police headquarters introduced the bar code system. — AFP picALOR SETAR, Jan 30 — Kedah police are to expand the use of bar codes on motorcycles in the state because the system effectively reduced motorcycle thefts in Langkawi by 25.3 per cent last year.

“We will implement this system throughout Kedah, targeting a 30 per cent reduction in motorcycle thefts.

“We will also be promoting it to motorcycle manufacturers before the system is implemented by March for free,” he said after the monthly assembly at the Kedah Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Under the system, the police will create a database and store information on the owners of motorcycles and those allowed to use the machines.

The database will allow the police to zero-in on motorcycle theft suspects, thus speeding up the investigation process.

Users must register with the police to get a bar code sticker to be affixed on their motorcycle, and the information on the machine will be displayed as soon as the bar code is scanned using a smartphone. — Bernama