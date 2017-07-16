Kedah PAS mulls public caning as part of GE14 manifesto

File photo of Kedah PAS commissioner Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Syeikh Fakhrurazi (left) at a press conference in Kota Sarang Semut. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Kedah PAS said it would consider listing in its election manifesto public caning for Shariah offenders.

Local daily Berita Harian quoted Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Fakhruddin Syeikh Fakhrurazi as saying that Kedah PAS would leave it to the Islamist party’s manifesto committee to decide if it was suitable as a manifesto for Kedahans, ahead of the 14th general elections.

“Currently, we are reviewing our manifesto before we announce it later...it includes listing public caning which was approved at the Kelantan state legislative assembly.

“We will leave it to the relevant committee to discuss it. Whatever it is, we will look at it carefully and discuss if it is suitable for the people of Kedah,” he was quoted saying.

The Kelantan state legislative assembly passed last Wednesday amendments to the state’s Shariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 that would allow Shariah offenders in the PAS state to be caned publicly, besides empowering religious officers to handcuff suspects.