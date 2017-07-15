Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

PAS gunning for all Kedah seats in GE14

Saturday July 15, 2017
03:23 PM GMT+8

In GE13, Kedah PAS contested 24 state and eight parliamentary seats and won nine and one respectively. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIn GE13, Kedah PAS contested 24 state and eight parliamentary seats and won nine and one respectively. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, July 15 — Kedah PAS today announced that it intends to contest all 36 state and 15 parliamentary seats in the state in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Kedah PAS commissioner Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Syeikh Fakhrurazi said this was in order because it was no longer allied with its former partners in the opposition Pakatan Rakyat pact (DAP and PKR).

“However, the final decision lies with PAS’s central leadership based on a study currently being conducted taking in to consideration PAS’s new ally in Gagasan Sejahtera bloc (PAS and Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia) ,” he told reporters at Kedah PAS’s Aidilfitri open house here today.katanya selepas menghadiri Majlis Rumah Terbuka PAS di sini hari ini. 

He also said that Kedah PAS will follow the progress on the public caning move introduced by the PAS-led Kelantan for Shariah offences before deciding whether they should incorporate the same in their manifesto for GE14.  

In GE13, Kedah PAS contested 24 state and eight parliamentary seats and won nine and one respectively.

GE14 has to be called by August next year. — Bernama

