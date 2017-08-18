Kedah offers leniency towards Muslim men who marry across borders

According to a report, the fine for Muslim men who fail to register their marriages overseas will be reduced from RM3,000 to just between RM300 and RM400.KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Kedah religious authority will lessen the burden of Muslim men who marry overseas especially in Thailand, including those who seek polygamy there, in order to prevent illicit marriages.

The Star reported from next month, the fine for men who failed to register their marriages overseas will be reduced from RM3,000 to just between RM300 and RM400.

Meanwhile, first wives’ consent or approval will not be needed to legalise those marriages done abroad, although Kedah will now inform the wives if their husbands take another wife overseas.

“We want them to have valid marriage certificates so that their children will not become victims and be denied citizenship,” state Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rawi Abdul Hamid said in the state legislative assembly yesterday.

He also said the programme will give priority to unregistered couples with children.

“For their children, they will have problems with education, rights to public healthcare and citizenship. The spouses themselves will face difficulties especially making any claims when one of them dies or when they divorce,” he reportedly said.