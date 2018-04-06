Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Kedah MB to meet Sultan on Sunday

Friday April 6, 2018
05:31 PM GMT+8

The Kedah MB is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah Ahad at 8am on Sunday. ― Picture by KE OoiThe Kedah MB is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah Ahad at 8am on Sunday. ― Picture by KE OoiALOR SETAR, April 6 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah Ahad at 8am on Sunday at Dewan Mengadap, Istana Darul Aman, Kuala Lumpur to get the ruler’s consent to dissolve the State Assembly for the 14th general election.

“I have received the Sultan’s consent for the audience. The State Assembly is likely to be dissolved on Monday.

“On Monday (April 9) I will be back in Kedah and will then confer with  state executive councillors before holding a press conference ( on the dissolution),” he told reporters here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak earlier today in Putrajaya had announced the dissolution of Parliament for GE14.

The mandate of the Kedah government ends  on June 23. The state has 36 state and 15 parliament seats. — Bernama

