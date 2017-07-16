Kedah MB says voters wise enough to decide in GE14

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the voters are wise enough to decide which party is qualified to govern the state and the country in the next general election. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, July 16 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the voters are wise enough to decide which party is qualified to govern the state and the country in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“During the general election, all the parties will present their manifestos. The Barisan Nasional (BN) will present its manifesto and leave it to the people to decide.

“Promises made in manifestos are normal as political parties try to influence the voters. The voters can see what we (BN) have done for them,” he told reporters when met at the Aidilfitri celebration of Felcra Berhad (Northern region) here, today.

Bashah said this when asked to comment on a statement by Kedah PAS that they were considering to include whipping in the party’s manifesto for GE14. — Bernama