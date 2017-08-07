Kedah MB: Chinese voters switching to BN a ‘real possibility’

Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah claims that ethnic Chinese voters may back Barisan Nasional in the next general elections. — Foto BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Ethnic Chinese voters may back Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general elections, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah has claimed.

Ahmad Bashah said his confidence that Kedah's Chinese voters are switching to BN is based on feedback that the ruling coalition had gathered from the public.

“This is a real possibility, not something that I plucked from thin air or mere psychological warfare,” the Kedah Umno chief said in an opinion piece published by local daily New Straits Times.

“Besides, my Chinese friends say that most Chinese are fed up with the politicking by Opposition parties and that their elected representatives had failed to prove their ability in serving the rakyat,” he added.

Ahmad Bashah cited as example the Alor Star federal seat currently held by PKR.

“For example, in Alor Star, we lost an RM30 million prospective allocation from the federal government, as the parliamentary constituency is being held by the Opposition.

“I do not see the point of losing such a huge allocation just because of sentiments played up by the Opposition party, which, in the end, saw its elected representative hardly present in the constituency,” he claimed.

Ahmad Bashah claimed that Opposition politicians voted in had failed to resolve issues, suggesting that they were too busy with national issues and had neglected their constituents' needs.

He also questioned the collaborations within federal Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; and between allies DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

“The pact's biggest flaw is its inability to name the true No. 1 captain to steer the opposition ship. This further raises the question as to who is their prime ministerial candidate?

“All these discrepancies are a sign of their imminent break-up, but the split is being held back, only because the polls are around the corner,” he said.

He claimed that there is a trust issue among PH parties, adding: “I wonder how the Opposition leaders are offering themselves as an alternative to the BN when they cannot even see eye-to-eye.”

Ahmad Bashah also said the federal Opposition cannot claim to have set a new benchmark in state government administration through the PKR-led and DAP-led state governments in Selangor and Penang.

“The truth is, Opposition parties are lucky that Selangor and Penang had been transformed into industrialised states by the previous BN state administration. Ironically, the Opposition parties had claimed credit for the foundation laid by the BN administration,” he said.