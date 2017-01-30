Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 9:57 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Kedah MB: BN wants to wrest five parliamentary seats from opposition

Monday January 30, 2017
09:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Russian zoo announces birth of rare lion-tiger hybridThe Edit: Russian zoo announces birth of rare lion-tiger hybrid

ProjekMMO: Warga emas ‘bawa’ arwah isteri atas pelamin anakProjekMMO: Warga emas ‘bawa’ arwah isteri atas pelamin anak

Contractor paid for RM180,000 trees, says Kuala Nerus councilContractor paid for RM180,000 trees, says Kuala Nerus council

Bangladesh to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote islandBangladesh to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote island

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) wants to wrest five parliamentary seats from the Opposition in the 14th general election to boost development. ― Picture by KE OoiKedah Barisan Nasional (BN) wants to wrest five parliamentary seats from the Opposition in the 14th general election to boost development. ― Picture by KE OoiALOR SETAR, Jan 30 —  Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) wants to wrest five parliamentary seats from the Opposition in the 14th general election to boost development.

Kedah Mentri Besar and Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said this is important as the federal government allocated RM30 million for each constituency.

“The loss of five seats to the Opposition means that allocation of RM150 million cannot be channelled to develop these parliamentary constituencies.

“Voters here lose out for voting the Opposition in the last general election,” he said after attending the Kedah MCA Chinese New Year Open House 2017 here, today.

In the 13th general election (2013), Kedah BN lost five parliamentary seats, including two held by the MCA, Alor Setar and Padang Serai.

The other three seats lost were Sungai Petani, Pokok Sena and Kuala Kedah. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline