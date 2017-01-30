Kedah MB: BN wants to wrest five parliamentary seats from opposition

Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) wants to wrest five parliamentary seats from the Opposition in the 14th general election to boost development. ― Picture by KE OoiALOR SETAR, Jan 30 — Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) wants to wrest five parliamentary seats from the Opposition in the 14th general election to boost development.

Kedah Mentri Besar and Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said this is important as the federal government allocated RM30 million for each constituency.

“The loss of five seats to the Opposition means that allocation of RM150 million cannot be channelled to develop these parliamentary constituencies.

“Voters here lose out for voting the Opposition in the last general election,” he said after attending the Kedah MCA Chinese New Year Open House 2017 here, today.

In the 13th general election (2013), Kedah BN lost five parliamentary seats, including two held by the MCA, Alor Setar and Padang Serai.

The other three seats lost were Sungai Petani, Pokok Sena and Kuala Kedah. — Bernama