Kedah MACC seizes RM1.1m cash from house of graft case suspect

Kedah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad (second right) shows cash seized from the home of an engineer who was arrested in connection corruption, during a press conference at his office, January 19, 2017. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Jan 19 — The Kedah office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission recovered RM1.1 million cash from the house of a senior assistant engineer who was arrested yesterday for alleged corruption.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fouzi Mohamad said a raiding team of 10 MACC officers found the money hidden in the wall of the master bedroom of the house in Guar Chempedak at 3pm.

“We believe there’s more money hidden in the house and the amount could go up to RM3 million,” he told reporters here.

The 56-year-old engineer was arrested at his home at 11.30am yesterday for allegedly accepting bribes from contractors in connection with 30 road maintenance and upgrading projects in the Sik district since 2012.

Mohd Fouzi said the MACC team found that the wooden walls of the master bedroom had been modified and, upon inspection, found the cash placed in chocolate tins and plastic containers.

The suspect was remanded for seven days from today to facilitate investigation.

Mohd Fouzi said statements from 20 witnesses had been recorded so far in connection with the case. — Bernama