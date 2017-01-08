Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 6:59 am GMT+8

Kedah Health Dept advises consumers to only use approved cosmetic, health products

Sunday January 8, 2017
The Kedah Health Department advises the public to be wise in buying cosmetic products, medicines and health drinks through their social media accounts. — AFP picThe Kedah Health Department advises the public to be wise in buying cosmetic products, medicines and health drinks through their social media accounts. — AFP picALOR SETAR, Jan 8 — The Kedah Health Department advises the public, especially women, to be wise in buying cosmetic products as well as medicines through social networking sites.

Pharmacy Section head of the Kedah Pharmaceutical Services Division, Mokhtar Abdullah said this was because any products which did not get the approval from the National Pharmaceutical Control Bureau of the Health Ministry could pose risks to consumers.

“We managed to detect more than 30 companies, including individuals offering cosmetic products, medicines and health drinks through their social media accounts.

“Checks found that these products contain harmful substances such as mercury, hydroquinone and tretinoin, which cause severe skin peeling and can harm the foetus,” he said when met here today. — Bernama

