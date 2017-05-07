Kedah govt denies illegal logging activities in Ulu Muda, says no threat to water supply

ALOR SETAR, May 7 — The Kedah state government has denied that illegal logging is taking place at Ulu Muda water catchment area in Sik which was said to pose a threat to water supply in the northern region of the country.

State Housing, Local Government, Water Supply, Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Datuk Badrol Hisham Hashim said, the logging activities were being carried out by licensed operators according to the stipulated regulations.

“Yes, there are logging activities in the area but they are being carried outside the catchment area and the logging area involved is 12,484 hectares or 30 per cent of Ulu Muda total area.

‘I wish to emphasise that the state government is closely monitoring logging activities which are going on in the state and will not compromise if the activities affect the environment,” he told reporters after presenting Padang Terap District Education Office excellent service awards at a hotel , here today.

Badrol Hisham said this in reply to a statement by Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa who on April 15 claimed that logging activities in Ulu Muda had affected the level and quality of water in Muda Dam. — Bernama