Kedah government urges corporations to contribute to state scholarship fund

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah wanted more corporations and individuals to contribute to the state scholarship fund so that more students would get the chance to pursue higher education. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Jan 18 — The Kedah government wants more corporations and even individuals to contribute to the state scholarship fund so that more students from the state get the chance to pursue higher education.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the fund still lacked funds and as such could not accommodate the number of applicants.

He said with greater sponsorship from corporations and individuals, more students could have access to study loans which could be converted to full scholarships if they scored very high CGPAs, just like what the National Higher Education Fund was doing.

Ahmad Bashah also said that the state government would be issuing a circular to prohibit high ranking state civil servants from playing golf overseas or take up golf packages with contractors, suppliers or vested parties during working hours.

“Although recreation is necessary, not during working hours. Don’t bring along contractors for recreation activities, follow the advice of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” he told reporters at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He added that the state government would not compromise whatsoever when it came to integrity.

Earlier, when delivering a special address in conjunction with the new year, Ahmad Bashah said the state government and federal government were committed to improving the lot of Kedahans through economic growth either on a big or small scale.

Among the measures taken were hosting the Kedah FEST 2017 so that more products were produced and marketed, he said.

“If before, after the harvest season and year end, Funfare or Pesta Kedah for entertainment was the norm, now it will be rebranded to Kedah FEST to attract more small and medium businesses especially involving bumiputeras,” he said.

An additional step, he said, was charity work whereby 50,000 recipients had been identified, starting with 23,000 of them receiving “one-off” meal packs from this month which would be distributed by the respective assemblyman or constituency coordinator (when the assemblyman is not from the Barisan Nasional) — Bernama