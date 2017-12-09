Kedah floods: One relief centre near Alor Setar remains open

ALOR SETAR, Dec 9 ― One relief centre which houses 46 flood victims from 13 families remained open near here at of 8am today.

Kota Setar District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Capt (PA) Mohd Zain Bahrum, in a statement, said they were being sheltered at Surau Assyakirin in Kepala Batas.

He said although the flood waters had completely receded, the victims remained at the relief centre to allow them to clean their affected houses.

“The river water near the victims’ houses had overflow from upstream due to the northeast monsoon phenomenon,” he said.

The relief centre was opened at noon on Thursday. ― Bernama