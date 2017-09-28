Kedah flood victims drop to 40

ALOR SETAR, Sept 28 — The number of flood victims in Kedah has dropped to 40 compared to 81 this morning.

The State Disaster Management Department secretariat in a statement said the 40 comprised seven families sheltered at the evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kodiang Lama, Kubang Pasu.

Another centre, at Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah, Pendang was closed today after 33 people from 10 families were allowed to return home.

Heavy rain last Wednesday inundated the districts of Kota Setar, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda and Kubang Pasu.

Thirty-four centres were initially opened to accommodate the affected residents. — Bernama