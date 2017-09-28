Kedah flash flood victims remain at 81

ALOR SETAR, Sept 28 — The number of residents affected by flash floods in Kedah remains at 81 comprising 19 families, as of 8am.

The State Disaster Management Department secretariat in a statement said the flood victims were sheltered at two evacuation centres in Kubang Pasu and Pendang.

In Kubang Pasu district, 48 people from nine families are staying at the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kodiang Lama, Jitra.

In Pendang district, 33 people from 10 families are staying at Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah.

Heavy rainfall last Wednesday caused flash floods in Kota Setar, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda and Kubang Pasu. — Bernama