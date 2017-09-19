Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Kedah flash flood victims remain at 17

Tuesday September 19, 2017
11:07 PM GMT+8

ALOR SETAR, Sept 19 — Seventeen flash flood evacuees from five families were still taking shelter at the Dewan Cenderawasih relief centre in Pendang as at 8pm today.

The Kedah Disaster Management Department Secretariat in a statement said this was because the flood water had not receded due to clogged drainage system.

“The victims could not be allowed to return home as their houses were still flooded due to the poor drainage system, especially in the Air Puteh district,” said the statement.

Continuous rain since early this month resulted in flash floods at several districts in the state, especially Kuala Muda, Baling, Pendang and Bandar Baharu. — Bernama

