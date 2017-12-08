Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Kedah Customs thwart fireworks smuggling bid

Friday December 8, 2017
12:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: First look at Sophie Turner in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’The Edit: First look at Sophie Turner in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

The Edit: Director sued for allegedly raping minorThe Edit: Director sued for allegedly raping minor

The Edit: Hackers steal US$64m in bitcoinThe Edit: Hackers steal US$64m in bitcoin

The Edit: Find the best bar wherever you areThe Edit: Find the best bar wherever you are

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Dec 7 ― The Kedah Customs Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20,755kg of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM840,999 here on Tuesday.

Its deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance), Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said the seizure of the contraband was made after observing a container lorry driver behaving suspiciously on the heavy vehicle route at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex.

“We found the boxes containing the firecrackers and fireworks hidden under boxes of drinks in the container,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the 48-year-old driver was detained to facilitate investigations. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline