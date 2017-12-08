Kedah Customs thwart fireworks smuggling bid

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Dec 7 ― The Kedah Customs Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20,755kg of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM840,999 here on Tuesday.

Its deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance), Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said the seizure of the contraband was made after observing a container lorry driver behaving suspiciously on the heavy vehicle route at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex.

“We found the boxes containing the firecrackers and fireworks hidden under boxes of drinks in the container,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the 48-year-old driver was detained to facilitate investigations. ― Bernama