Kedah cops nab two men, seize drugs and pistols

ALOR SETAR, Jan 9 — Police detained two men and seized various types of drugs and two pistols at a roadblock during the operation codenamed ‘Op Cegah Kemalangan’ at the north-bound Alor Setar toll plaza yesterday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff said the suspects, aged 43 and 47, also offered a RM50,000 bribe to five traffic policemen from the Kota Setar District police headquarters in their attempts to avoid action being taken against them.

Asri said the duo who were in a Honda Civic car were nabbed after they were spotted behaving suspiciously.

“Checks found both men had criminal records related to drugs and were also tested positive for heroin,” he told a press conference at the Kedah police contingent headquarters here today.

He said further inspection found two semi-automatic pistols and two magazines containing 10 .22 calibre bullets and seven .45 calibre bullets respectively.

Asri said police also seized one empty magazine, a box containing 46 .45 calibre bullets and 10 .22 calibre bullets wrapped in plastic.

“We also seized 2,700g of heroin, 25g of syabu, 1,500 methamphetamine pills, 46g of opium worth RM65,000, the Honda Civic car, numerous mobile phones and a packet of straws,” he said adding that the suspects had been remanded for seven days beginning yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties Act) 1971; Section 8(A) of the Arms Act 1960; Section 39B, Section 39(A)(2), Section 10 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Asri said initial investigations also found that the drugs were brought from the southern states of the country for distribution in the northern states of the peninsula and the Kuala Muda district. — Bernama