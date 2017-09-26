Kedah border smugglers to be charged in court

ALOR SETAR, Sept 26 ― Kedah police said more members of ‘Gang Pak Su’ involved in smuggling activities at the border will be brought to court following the prosecution of their leader and three members of the group at the Sessions Court today.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Mior Farid Al Atrash Wahid said they will be charged soon and that the number of members to be charged will be notified later.

“This is the first time criminal charges have been brought in connection with smuggling at the border and we hope it will have an impact in curbing smuggling activities and other smuggling gangs,” he told reporters at the court compound here.

He was present at the court complex to follow prosecution proceedings involving the head of ‘Gang Pak Su’, Johari Ariffin, 35, together with three other members of the gang - Rosidi Aziz, 35, Norazif Ahmad, 37, and Shahadan Salim, 38, who were charged with participating in organised crime.

Meanwhile, commenting on developments on the case of a police officer killed in a shooting incident at a house in Taman Sri Hosba, Changlun, Jitra on Aug 18, Mior Farid said investigations were still ongoing.

“Investigations will continue until all those involved are detained,” he said.

The media had earlier reported that sub-inspector Abu Hashim Ismail, 54, who was attached to the Bukit Aman CID, died after being hit by four of the six shots fired at him in the 10.25pm incident. ― Bernama