Kedah against Langkawi federalised, wants Penang back

The Kedah government strongly opposes Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s porposal to include Langkawi as part of the Federal Territories. ― File picALOR SETAR, Feb 9 ― The Kedah government strongly disagrees with the proposal to make Langkawi part of the Federal Territories.

State Religious Affairs, Tourism and Heritage, and Public Works Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rawi Abdul Hamid said as “landlords”, the state government had the right to object to the proposal.

“Therefore, we are not only strongly opposed to the proposal to make Langkawi part of the Federal Territories, but will also try to take back Penang,” he told reporters after opening a Tunku Abdul Rahman Memorial Programme at Rumah Merdeka here, today.

He was commenting on the proposal by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to include Langkawi as part of the Federal Territories.

He said the state government would also ask the Federal government to review the annual lease rate paid by the Penang state government to Kedah under the 1786 Lease Agreement. ― Bernama