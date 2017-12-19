Kebaya given a modern twist at pageant

Nor Natasha is flanked by Amrit (left) and Balqis after the Miss Kebaya crowning ceremony at KL Tower on Saturday. — Pictures by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The traditional Peranakan attire was given a modern twist during the finals of the Miss & Mrs Malaysia Kebaya 2017/2018 at KL Tower on Saturday.

The finalists wowed the crowd with their kebaya outfits that came in different colours, designs and motifs.

Medical student Nor Natasha Suhaira Suhaimi, 23, impressed the judges to take home the Miss Kebaya crown while the first runner-up was lawyer Amrit Kaur Dhillon, 27, and second runner-up was student Sit Nur Balqis Ibrahim, 20.

Meanwhile, petroleum geologist Marianny Ismail, 32, won Mrs Kebaya while the first runner-up title went to manpower supply manager Simran Kaur, 28, and second runner-up was sales and marketing manager Sandra Lee Pei Pei, 40.

(From left) Lee, Marianny and Simran after winning the Mrs Kebaya titles.The pageant attracted more than 500 applicants, double the number compared to last year’s participation. The winners took home RM50,000 worth of prizes.

Organised by Miss Malaysia Kebaya (MKK) since 2011, the event aims to promote the kebaya.

Pageant founder Jason Hee said he was optimistic over the pageant’s future.

“We are looking forward to conducting the Miss and Mrs Kebaya World 2018 and we hope to get participants from 10 Asean countries,” he said.

“The pageant will help promote Malaysian culture to the world.”

The crowd was entertained by song and dance performances as part of the participants’ talent round.