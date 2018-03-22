KD Mahameru assists in search and rescue operation of capsized sand-dredger

A capsized sand-dredging vessel is seen in the waters near Muar in this undated handout released March 21, 2018. — Handout by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via Reuters MUAR, March 22 — Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) ship, KD Mahameru has arrived at the location of a sand-dredger incident this morning to assist in the search and rescue operation for 14 missing crew members.

Batu Pahat Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Zulkarnain Abdullah said KD Mahameru arrived from Lumut Naval Base in Perak at 7am and had begun pumping air into the capsized vessel.

“KD Mahameru has more than 100 personnel and 23 professional navy divers as well as eight private professional divers for the operation.

“Work to pump air into the vessel to float the dredger is still going on to facilitate divers search for the missing crew,” he told reporters at an SAR guard post in Pantai Leka here today.

He added the challenge now was the rough sea which was hampering diving activities.

“At the moment, the operation is proceeding smoothly and when the dredger is floated, divers will be able to look at the site under the vessel.

“Efforts are also being made to anchor the vessel to stabilise the dredger following the choppy sea condition,” he said.

In the incident yesterday, there were 18 crew members onboard the sand-dredger belonging to a Chinese company when the vessel capsized.

Three crewmen were rescued, one was found drowned while 14 others were still missing, believed trapped under the dredger. — Bernama