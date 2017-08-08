Kassim Ahmad thankful now a ‘free man’, says has always defended Islam

Muslim intellectual Kassim Ahmad. who will be turning 84 early next month, said he is grateful now he is a “free man” following his discharge and acquittal at the Putrajaya Syariah High Court yesterday. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Muslim intellectual Kassim Ahmad thanked God for his release from Shariah charges that have been hanging over his head since 2014, also asserting that he has been defending Islam instead of insulting the religion as accused.

Kassim, who will be turning 84 early next month, said he is grateful now he is a “free man” following his discharge and acquittal at the Putrajaya Syariah High Court yesterday.

“I’m greatly relieved, thank God. I’m of course happy,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Kassim said he has been “fully vindicated” of the “ridiculous” accusation that he had dishonoured Islam, pointing out that he has been defending Islam for many years.

As an example, he cited his lengthy criticism against atheist academic Richard Dawkins’ controversial book The God Delusion, comparing it to the local Islamic authorities’ response when it was published.

“You see they accuse me of dishonouring Islam. In the first place, I think I’m one of those who defend Islam. How can you judge me for dishonouring Islam?” he asked.

“Those who know me, know I defend Islam, but Islam which is the religion that I know, I defend it. I have been defending it for as long as I know what Islam is… And so I have been defending that all these while.

“So God be praised, today I’m free of those charges,” he said.

Yesterday, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department’s (Jawi) Shariah prosecutors finally withdrew all three Shariah charges against Kassim upon the direction of the Shariah court and in recognition of the Federal Court’s ruling in his favour.

Kassim was facing three separate charges — two of insulting Islam and one of defying religious authorities under Section 7(b) and Section 9 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 respectively. Each charge is punishable with a maximum RM3,000 fine or maximum two-year jail, or both

No more worries for the family

His Penang-based son Ahmad Shauqi Kassim, 50, similarly expressed gratitude and relief over the removal of the heavy mental and physical burden.

“We thank God Almighty that everything is finally over,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

“We have been travelling up and down from Kulim, it’s not easy,” he said, noting that he needed to drive down from Penang to his father’s house in Kedah’s Kulim, before making a four or five-hour trip to Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya respectively for court cases.

Ahmad Shauqi himself is handicapped with his right-hand paralysed owing to an accident 11 years ago, but has been driving his father on the frequent trips to court. Even yesterday, they had left home at around 5am.

“He is going to be 84 very soon, so we thank God. After all what he said doesn’t contradict the teachings of Islam and the Quran,” his son said, noting that his father who has weak lungs and is wheelchair-bound because of gout, has to just “endure” the long commutes.

Last February, Kassim had spoken of the difficulties he faced as an 82-year-old then in making the regular trips from Kedah to the courts here, while his lawyer Rosli Dahlan had also then said the bail imposed meant that both Kassim and his three bailors have had to come for every single Shariah court proceeding.

As for Kassim’s wife who will be turning 79 this year, she would usually follow him to care for him but was unable to come yesterday due to medical check-ups, Ahmad Shauqi said.

“I’m sure she will be very happy, relieved, no more worry. My mum worries a lot, she doesn’t show her worry, she ‘makan hati ulam jantung’ — suffer from the inside. She worried a lot for my dad for the past so many years

“She will be very happy, I’m sure, thank God,” Ahmad Shauqi said, noting that she only has vision and hearing remaining in only one eye and one ear.

Ahmad Shauqi said his two elder sisters based abroad were similarly concerned for his father’s ordeal.

Both father and son credited their lawyer Rosli with doing his work well in helping secure the acquittal, with Ahmad Shauqi also saying that the judge ruled justly and wisely after taking into account all the legal arguments.

Yesterday’s acquittal marks the end of Kassim’s court struggles of over three years. He had previously already won in the Court of Appeal in December 2015 and yet again in the Federal Court this March.

The Court of Appeal had unanimously found that Jawi had acted illegally in various actions against Kassim — including using a defective warrant to cross the borders to arrest him; denying him access to lawyers in a detention exceeding 24 hours and in its prosecution against him.

The Court of Appeal’s 2015 order had quashed the Federal Territories chief Syarie prosecutor’s decision to charge Kassim in 2014 with three Shariah offences and to continue prosecuting him; with the same court order also directing Jawi to cancel the arrest and bail on him.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court will have to hear and decide on the compensation that must be paid to Kassim by those he had successfully sued over the arrest and Shariah prosecution — minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, Jawi’s then Chief Shariah Prosecutor Ibrahim Deris, Jawi and the government of Malaysia.