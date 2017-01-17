Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6:42 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

‘Kapchai’ ban will only be weighed after MRT2 complete, says mayor

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday January 17, 2017
05:59 PM GMT+8

A proposal to bar small capacity motorcycles from the city would only be evaluated after the second Mass Rapid Transit line became operational, said the Kuala Lumpur mayor. — File picA proposal to bar small capacity motorcycles from the city would only be evaluated after the second Mass Rapid Transit line became operational, said the Kuala Lumpur mayor. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — A proposal to bar small capacity, underbone motorcycles from the city will only be evaluated once the second Mass Rapid Transit line is operational, city mayor Datuk Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said today.

Speaking during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) headquarters here, Amin said that accessibility to the city must be enhanced before such a move is considered.

He also said that the ban mooted by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was only a proposal to be studied.

“We need the two lines of MRT to complete first, so that’s still a few years away. Even then it is just a forward suggestion, it’s not immediate implementation,” he said.

